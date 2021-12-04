MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

MRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 477,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,913. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.