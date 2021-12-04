MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
MRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 477,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,913. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
