mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.07 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.07 million and $482,541.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.51 or 0.99923929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00683523 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

