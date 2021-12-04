Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.05

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.05 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 9,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Mulberry Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.89. The firm has a market cap of £202.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

