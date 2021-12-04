Murray International Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MYI stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,110 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Murray International Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

In related news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £697.84 ($911.73).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

