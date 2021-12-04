National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,491,240.60.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

