National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.25.

TREVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

