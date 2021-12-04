National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $52.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

NNN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

