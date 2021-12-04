National Storage Affiliates Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

