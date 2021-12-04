Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,072,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

