Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:NMM opened at $26.15 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $518.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

