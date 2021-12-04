nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $90.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

