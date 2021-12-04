Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $30.83 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $46.87 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.92 or 0.00389848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,034,566 coins and its circulating supply is 60,518,768 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

