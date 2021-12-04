Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Sells $22,573.76 in Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Jason T. Free sold 484 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $22,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NP stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of -95.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

