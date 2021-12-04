NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Head to Head Review

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NetEase and Amplitude’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 5.94 $1.97 billion $2.67 37.47 Amplitude N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08% Amplitude N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetEase and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88 Amplitude 0 3 3 0 2.50

NetEase currently has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Amplitude has a consensus price target of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Amplitude.

Summary

NetEase beats Amplitude on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

