Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NHS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,484. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.