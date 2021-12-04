New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 30.7% in November

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 135,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Concept Energy by 607.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in New Concept Energy by 214.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,577. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

