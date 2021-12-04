New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in New York Times by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

