New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.87 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $250,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

