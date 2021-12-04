New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.55 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,820 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,749 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

