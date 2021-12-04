New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

