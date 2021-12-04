New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 45,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $332.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

