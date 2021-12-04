New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.51. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

