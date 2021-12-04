Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $10.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $147,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

