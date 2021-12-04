NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,436,099. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.