NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

