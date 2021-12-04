NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1,545.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWE opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

