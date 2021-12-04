NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 403 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.