NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13,749.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

