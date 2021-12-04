NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 53 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

NYSE STE opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

