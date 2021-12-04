NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,825 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.21 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

