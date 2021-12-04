NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

