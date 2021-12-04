NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Update

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 10,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

