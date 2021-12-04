Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,473,031.80 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nikola stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

