Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,473,031.80 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nikola stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.