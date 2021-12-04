Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) versus Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Financial Contrast

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Elio Motors has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -78.57% -67.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elio Motors and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 8 1 0 2.11

Nikola has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.70%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elio Motors and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 42,459.69 -$384.31 million ($1.73) -5.46

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Summary

Nikola beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

