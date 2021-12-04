Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

