Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 179.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,835 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

