Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ALLETE worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

