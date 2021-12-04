Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LYB opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.