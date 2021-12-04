Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 82,821 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,821 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.