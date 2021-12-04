Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $92,000.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Shares of WEX opened at $125.44 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.58 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.76.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.