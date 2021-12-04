Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

NYSE NAT opened at $1.80 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

