North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,882 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.49. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PTC Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
