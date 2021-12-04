North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $25.87 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $246.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

