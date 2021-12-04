North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

SNPS stock opened at $344.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

