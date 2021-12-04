North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.