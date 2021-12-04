Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 20,076 William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

WMPN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 million and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million.

In other news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $115,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

