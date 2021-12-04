Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 606 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $422.21 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $333.35 and a one year high of $453.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.42.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.