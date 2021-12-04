Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.02 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

