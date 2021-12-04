Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 754.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

