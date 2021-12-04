Northern Trust Corp Makes New $259,000 Investment in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter valued at about $9,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 61.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $37.26 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.